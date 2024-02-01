96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Young addresses dismissed charges, thanks fans for support

February 1, 2024 1:00PM CST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Chris Young has made his first official statement following his now-dismissed charges for allegedly assaulting a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent.

“Hey guys, so I just wanted to say something. You know, I’m still processing a lot through the false accusations and everything that went on in the past week. But I wanted to say first and foremost, thank you to everybody that had my back,” Chris said in a video on Instagram.

“It meant the world to me and I had so many friends and fans reach out and say, ‘We got you, we don’t believe you did any of this.’ So it’s really nice to see the charges get dismissed,” he continued. “It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support.”

Following this, he announced that he’ll be dropping a new song, “Double Down,” as a thank-you to fans — a move he notes “was not planned.”

“We’re going to put out ‘Double Down’ at midnight and I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Crank it up, enjoy it – I appreciate you, I love you and thank you,” Chris added.

“Double Down” will serve as the latest preview of Chris’ forthcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, arriving March 22. The title track is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

To Be Loved By YouParker Mccollum
6:55pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:52pm
HurricaneLuke Combs
6:48pm
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
6:42pm
Take My NameParmalee
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Backstage Banter: Walt Versen on Queen's IMAX Extravaganza
2

Why 2024 Will Be The Year Of The Cicada
3

Elle King's Grand Ole Opry Performance of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” at the Ryman
4

Country Singer Chris Young Arrested At Midtown Bar
5

The Texas Tech Pom Squad makes history in Florida