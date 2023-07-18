96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Young announces new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”

July 18, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The wait is over for new music from Chris Young

After several teases of the track, Chris has shared that his brand-new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” will be out Friday, July 21. 

“Been waitin’ to drop a summer jam for y’all… ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ out this Friday!!!” Chris announced on Instagram alongside the song’s cover art.

Prior to this, Chris released “Looking for You” and “All Dogs Go to Heaven.” The former track, which serves as his current single, is #14 and rising on the country charts.

Presave “Young Love & Saturday Nights” now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
3:16pm
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
3:10pm
Im Comin OverChris Young
3:07pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
3:03pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
3:03pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
4

Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest For 16th Time
5

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country