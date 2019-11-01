Chris Young, Chris Janson and Tenille Townes will head to NYC for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBCUniversalChris Young, Chris Janson and Tenille Townes are all booked to spend at least part of Turkey Day in New York City this year, since they’re all set to sing on the 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The three-hour holiday tradition kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday, November 28 on NBC, and will be hosted by the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

In addition to all the balloons, floats, marching bands and more, musical acts including Chicago, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Kelly Rowland and TLC also will help ring in the Christmas season.

More than 3.5 million people typically watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live in New York City, while more than 50 million tune in to see it on TV.

