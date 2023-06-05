96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Young duets with young fan onstage

June 5, 2023 2:45PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Young shared the stage with a special guest in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during his performance of “At the End of a Bar.”

While it wasn’t Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris did invite a young boy to join him onstage for a surprise duet. The video, posted by Chris, captured the pair joining on the chorus of his number-one hit as the crowd cheered in the background.

“Had a little help on #attheendofabar @m10penny you have competition,” Chris captioned the Instagram clip.

Fans also raved in the comments about the surprise onstage duet, with one concert attendee saying, “Amazing show last night!!! This was definitely a highlight..”

“At the End of a Bar” is featured on Chris’ latest album, Famous Friends. The project also spawned the chart-topping single “Famous Friends,” as well as “Raised on Country” and “Drowning.”

