Chris Young encourages fans to Pay It Forward in social media challenge
Sony Music NashvilleChris Young has found a new way to give back.
The “Tomorrow” hitmaker has partnered with social media app Triller to be a part of the Pay It Forward challenge that’s centered around promoting kindness.
Inspired by his current single “If That Ain’t God,” fans are encouraged to capture the good deeds they do for others on video and upload them to the app with #PayItForward #IfThatAintGod and #RandomActsOfKindness.
“I wanted to take an opportunity to do something where we go out and create random acts of kindness for other people — just bring them some joy and positivity, which is what this song is all about and which is what I think we all need right now,” Chris shares in a video promoting the feel-good challenge.
“If That Ain’t God,” released in July, celebrates life’s miracles, whether they be as simple as a full coffee cup in the morning to something as profound as a child overcoming cancer.
Chris is actively working on his eighth studio album, Raised on Country, named after his chart-topping hit of the same name. It’s tentatively scheduled for release this year.
By Cillea Houghton
