96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Young previews new song from the studio

July 6, 2023 2:50PM CDT
Share
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chris Young fans: Are you ready for new music?

Although a release date is not out yet, Chris has been busy recording new songs in the studio. One of them is a tune called “Young Love and Saturday Nights,” which he recently previewed on Instagram.

“Been droppin’ some hints on this one. Figured it was time to let y’all hear some of it,” Chris captions an Instagram video. The clip offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at his recording process, as well as a snippet of the uptempo track.

Chris’ latest album is 2021’s Famous Friends. His current single, “Looking for You,” is #15 and climbing on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
4:27pm
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
4:27pm
Come A Little CloserDierks Bentley
4:23pm
Come A Little CloserDierks Bentley
4:23pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
4:20pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Tim McGraw drops “Hey Whiskey,” unveils 17th album
2

Tornado Damages Town of Matador
3

“Weird Finance” Host Paco de Leon
4

Author of "The Lost Bank" Kirsten Grind on Bank Collapses
5

Covenant Health Supporting the Matador Community