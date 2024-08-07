Chris Young recalls hesitating to record “Young Love & Saturday Nights”: “I’m not recutting ‘Rebel Rebel’”

Chris Young may love “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” but that doesn’t mean he didn’t hesitate to record the “Rebel Rebel”-interpolated track.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Chris recalled the first time he heard “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” which was met with a bit of apprehension.

“It’s obviously a completely different song, but it uses that ‘Rebel Rebel’ lick as the melodic, basically stability for the song, and it obviously leans on that and into it,” Chris says. “They didn’t warn me when I was in a pitch meeting when they started playing it for me. And I was like, ‘Uh, that’s “Rebel Rebel.”‘ And they were like, ‘Yeah, wait. Just keep listening.’”

“I was like, ‘I’m not recutting “Rebel Rebel,”‘” he maintained. “It’d be fun if I was just doing a covers thing, but I’m not going to outdo [David Bowie‘s] version.”

That, of course, changed when “Young Love & Saturday Nights” grew on him, so much so that he decided to lay down his vocals and release it as a single.

“It was really, really cool when the song started and I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s so many things going on here, that feels so good.’”

“Young Love & Saturday Nights” is currently #8 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on Chris’ latest album of the same title.

To catch Chris at an upcoming Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour stop, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.

