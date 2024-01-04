96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Young teases long-awaited confidential news

January 4, 2024 3:46PM CST
Share
Disney/Frank Micelotta

It’s no secret that Chris Young‘s been in the studio working hard on his next album. But now, he may be readying to share details about the project, which includes its release date.

“2023 was fun but I’m thinkin’ 2024 might be better,” Chris captioned his Instagram video.

While the video has Chris spilling some long-awaited news, the bummer is that all the important details are bleeped out with the word “confidential” flashing across the screen.

“What’s up you guys? I just wanted to let you know that my new,” Chris says, before bleeping the information. The clip continues with him seemingly name-dropping several tracks before ending abruptly just as the release date is shared.

You can check out the video in full now on Chris’ Instagram.

Chris is approaching the top 40 on the country charts with “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” the first preview of his upcoming project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
6:56pm
Let Your Boys Be CountryJason Aldean
6:53pm
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
6:50pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:44pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is 'Ruining Her Career'
2

City of Lubbock Rescinds Boil Water Notice
3

Introducing Smalls Sliders
4

2023-24 Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 12/22/2023
5

Damage control training aboard the USS New York with Lubbock Sailor