Chris Young’s dropping “What She Sees in Me” on Friday

March 5, 2024 10:15AM CST
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Eager for one more preview of Chris Young‘s Young Love & Saturday Nights? Well, you’re in luck.

Chris has announced that he’ll be releasing a new song, “What She Sees in Me,” on Friday, March 8. The news arrived via an Instagram post, which featured the country star seated by a piano in a white shirt.

“What She Sees in Me” is from Chris’ forthcoming 18-track record, which drops March 22. The project includes its title track and lead single, which is now in the top 30 of the country charts.

Young Love & Saturday Nights and “What She Sees in Me” are available for presave now.

For tickets to Chris’ upcoming headlining Young Love & Saturday Nights Tour, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

