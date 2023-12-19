96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Chris Young’s first guitar arrived as a Christmas gift

December 19, 2023 11:15AM CST
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chris Young is reflecting this holiday season on the most memorable Christmas present he’s received: his first guitar.

“That’s always going to stand out in my mind as a gift that I picked up and was so excited to have, and then realized it was going to take me a really long time to learn to play it,” Chris recalls with a laugh.

“But, it’s obviously brought me a lot of joy over the years being able to sit down and pick up an instrument and just sing and play,” he shares. “That was pretty special.”

Chris’ holiday record, It Must Be Christmas, arrived in 2016 and featured collabs with Alan JacksonBrad Paisley and Boyz II Men.

The “Aw Naw” hitmaker is currently top 40 on the country charts with his latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights.”

