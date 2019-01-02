Chrislyn Carr Rewrites Record Book in Win Over Nevada

Lady Raiders stun Wolf Pack, 86-67, in first road win of the season

RENO, Nev. – Records fell as the Lady Raider Basketball team defeated Nevada, 86-67, in the first non-conference road win in six years.

The Lady Raiders improve to 6-2 on the season, matching the eight-game start to open the 2015-16 season.

Freshman Chrislyn Carr was almost unstoppable as she wrote her name into the record books for most three-pointers made and attempts in school history. Carr tallied nine three-pointers in the win, tying Lady Raider Great Alesha Robertson’s nine makes against Miami on Dec. 6, 2004. Her 21 attempts broke the school record that was previously set by another Lady Raider Great Noel Johnson when she recorded 13 attempts three times during the 1993-94 season.

Carr also posted a career high 35 points against the Wolf Pack, becoming the second Lady Raider of the season to score 30+ points.

Texas Tech came out strong against Nevada in the opening period, outscoring the Wolf Pack 10-2 in the first four minutes. The Lady Raiders continued to push on the gas pedal and pushed the lead to 15 after the first quarter. Tech’s 27 points in the first quarter was the most in an opening period since Tech scored 28 against UTA (12/22/2016).

The Lady Raiders opened with a 9-2 run in the second quarter, pushing Tech’s lead to 22 with 7 minutes to play in the half. Carr hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to put Texas Tech ahead 45-32.

Tech held onto a 17-point lead after three quarters as Carr drained another buzzer-beater three-point shot. The Lady Raiders closed it out, fending off the Wolf Pack with a 21-19 final quarter.

GAME NOTES

The Lady Raiders improve to 6-2 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

The win marked the first non-conference true road win since the 2012-13 season when Texas Tech defeated Arizona State, 61-49, on Nov. 11, 2012.

Four Lady Raiders scored in double figures today against the Wolf Pack. Texas Tech has had 3+ players in double figures in all eight games played this season.

Texas Tech had 50 rebounds for the third time this season. The Lady Raiders were tied with 24 rebounds at the half and ended the game with a +15.0 rebounding margin. The Lady Raiders are averaging a +12.3 rebounding margin on the season.

Two Lady Raiders scored 20+ points against the Wolf Pack for the first time since Nov. 17, 2016.

Freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr tied the school record for the most made three pointers with 9 makes against the Wolf Pack. She tied Alesha Robertson who recorded 9 threes against Miami on Nov. 6, 2004.

Carr broke the school record for most three point attempts with 21 attempts. The previous record of 13 attempts was set by Noel Johnson duing the 1993-94 season.

Carr recorded a career high 35 points, becoming the second Lady Raider to score 30+ points this season. She recorded a career high 13 FG makes and 9 3pt makes. She also posted a career high six steals.

Junior forward Brittany Brewer scored 20 points and 12 rebounds in her sixth double double of the season and ninth of her career.

Senior forward Zuri Sanders recorded her third double double of the season and sixth of her career with 15 points and a career high 17 rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders return to United Supermarkets Arena for the fifth annual Education Day on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Texas Tech will host Southern for a noon tip.

Jessika McKernan