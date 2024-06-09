Chukwuma, Adeshina take bronze medals Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – The Texas Tech track and field women wrapped up their final day of competition at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships Saturday evening at Hayward Field. Rosemary Chukwuma and Temitope Adeshina each earned bronze medals in their respective events.

The Tech women finished the meet overall in 7th scoring 26 points.

Chukwuma was the first Red Raider to medal as she placed third in the 10mm with a time of 10.90m (2.2w) – her highest-finish at the NCAA outdoor meet.

Over in the high jump, Adeshina cleared 1.97m (6-5 ½) to place third. The top-3 all finished clearing the same height, but Adeshina accumulated more misses. In the process, Adeshina hit the Olympic standard of 1.97m. The mark improves her national record for Nigeria and Tech record. All top-3 jumpers set the meet record.

The 4×100 team started off the day scoring the first points for the Red Raiders with a fifth-place outing. The team of Serena Clark, Success Umukoro, Alyssa Colbert, and Chukwuma clocked in at 42.87 – No. 3 all-time for Tech.

The triple jump saw a duo place in the top-10 in Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta and Ruta Lasmane. Fosther-Katta bounded 13.56m (44-6) taking fourth – her highest-finish at the outdoor meet. Lasmane finished eighth at 13.50m (44-3 ½).

Juliet Cherubet capped off the meet for Tech placing fifth in the 5k with a time of 15:25.41 – No. 5 all-time for Tech.

Top- 5 Women’s Teams

Arkansas – 63 points

Florida – 59 points

Texas – 41 points

Oregon – 40.5 points

Ole Miss – 38 points

Notables

Claire Lowrey placed 13th in the high jump clearing 1.82m (5-11 ½).

Zoe Burleson placed 18th in the discus throwing 54.22m (177-11).

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics