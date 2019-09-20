      Weather Alert

Church Puts Up Biblical Warning To A/C Thieves

Sep 20, 2019 @ 11:45am
The Akron Ohio Alliance Fellowship Church recently had their air conditioning unit stolen.

Pastor Gus Brown thought this would be a chance to preach an inspired word.

On the sign in front of the church, Brown posted, Whoever stole out AC unit – Keep it. “It’s hot where you’re going.”

The $3,500 unit was just installed. The church will hold an offering for new air conditioning this weekend. Brown said he desires to see the thieves come to church someday.

What was the funniest or most meaningful church sign you’ve ever seen?

