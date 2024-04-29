Cinco de Mayo Parade to be Held May 4, 2024

Los Hermanos Familia with the Purple Hearts South Plains Texas Chapter is proud to present the 11th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade of Lubbock to be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, again down historic Broadway in Lubbock!

The theme for the 11th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade will be, “!Celebrating Our Roots, Celebrando nuestras raíces“ reminding us to put the UNITY in CommUNITY! Organizations, schools, youth, and families were especially urged to be a part of this year’s parade and celebrate this cultural history and the contributions of the Mexican American community.

“Los Hermanos Familia‘s objective is strengthening families, and building community,” said Amaris Garcia, Parade Co-Chair. “We’re urging schools and organizations and families to share the richness of their family’s history in Lubbock, as well as the strong Hispanic existence on the South Plains, and our history,” she added.

Los Hermanos Familia is proud to announce that the 2024 Cinco de Mayo Parade of Lubbock is dedicated to the late Lubbock DJ Amy Owho tragically died in a motorcycle crash while on vacation in San Antonio.

“We are designating it as Cinco de AmyO,” said Garcia adding that she was a dear FRIEND & ADVOCATE of Los Hermanos Familia who was also a personality who lived to the fullest and brought joy, music, and much laughter to our homes and offices as she gave life to the Lubbock airwaves on 104.9 The Beat.

In addition, Los Hermanos Familia is proud to announce that the 2024 Cinco de Mayo Parade of Lubbock Grand Marshal is Jesse Turner of the popular Tejano band Siggno, with special thanks to Magic 106.5 Lubbock!

The event draws thousands of spectators, as well as provides a chance for groups including schools, nonprofits, athletic teams, businesses, car and bike clubs, bands, media, and others wanting to showcase who they are, to engage with a predominantly Hispanic audience.

“We invite all sectors of the public to join us as participants, as spectators, as businesses wanting to foster a relationship with this ever-growing demographic, or as supporters committed to the diversity and cultural awareness in our community.”

The parade was restored in Lubbock after a 30-year absence. Adding that the Hispanic population continues to be the fastest, youngest, growing population, thus the parade reflects the growth and fosters community.

This year the event is sponsored by Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman, LLC; as well as the Latino Lubbock Magazine, Optimum, Lamar Advertising, Magic 106.5, and Gene Messer Ford, with special thanks to our media sponsors.

The local parade will kick off celebrations scheduled all over Lubbock and West Texas. The holiday, which has evolved in the U.S., has become a celebration of Mexican heritage that has grown in popularity over the years with many events across the country to mark the occasion. Contrary to what many believe, Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) is not a celebration of Mexican independence. It’s a commemoration of the Battle of the Puebla, where Mexican forces soundly defeated a much larger French battalion in 1861, fighting to retain their independence from the French government.

An online application for parade entries and floats can be found at www.loshermanosfamilia.org on the “Get Involved” page. Be a participant, or a spectator on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Set-up time is as early as 8:30 a.m., and will commence at 10 a.m.

The parade route begins at First Baptist Church on Broadway, and East down historic Broadway to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

For more information, please call 792-1212.