Citibus to Offer Free Rides May 3-4
April 22, 2024 3:56PM CDT
Lubbock Citibus is offering free rides on Friday, May 3, 2024, and Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Friday, May 3, 2024: Try Transit Day
- This is a special promotion in honor of Earth Day (04/22/2024). All Citibus rides are free, all day long. Citibus urges the Lubbock community to take a proactive step towards sustainability by choosing public transportation. Join in reducing emissions and promoting eco-friendly travel on Try Transit Day.
Saturday, May 4th: Get out and VOTE!
- Citibus will provide free rides all day on election day so transportation is not a barrier to get out and vote.
