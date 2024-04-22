Citibus to Offer Free Rides May 3-4

Lubbock Citibus is offering free rides on Friday, May 3, 2024, and Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Friday, May 3, 2024: Try Transit Day

This is a special promotion in honor of Earth Day (04/22/2024). All Citibus rides are free, all day long. Citibus urges the Lubbock community to take a proactive step towards sustainability by choosing public transportation. Join in reducing emissions and promoting eco-friendly travel on Try Transit Day.

Saturday, May 4th: Get out and VOTE!