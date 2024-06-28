City and County Public Health District & City of Lubbock Environmental Health Department Relocating to New Facility

The City and County Public Health District lobby will close on July 3, 2024, and will remain closed until July 16, 2024, when the new facility at 2015 50th Street opens to the public. Citizens can still reach the staff at the City and County Public Health District during this period, and operations such as disease surveillance will continue during the transition. There will be some disruptions to administrative operations on July 9-10, 2024, when the Public Health District moves administrative staff to the new building.

The City’s Environmental Health Department will also move to this new location, but the transition will be less impactful to daily operations. The Environmental Health Department will continue to take payments and calls during the move, but starting July 16, 2024, permit payments and inquiries will be handled at the new location of 2015 50th Street.