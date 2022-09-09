96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control

September 9, 2022 11:23AM CDT
Following recent rainstorms, the City of Lubbock would like to remind residents to eliminate standing water and cut back excess vegetation as mosquitoes use this as a nesting area.

The City of Lubbock Vector Control Department is responsible for surveying, monitoring and controlling mosquito populations within the City of Lubbock and Lubbock County. The community can provide a valuable service by calling to report mosquito problems in specific areas. Complaint calls are helpful in pinpointing “hotspots” for mosquitos. This helps the Vector Control Department direct surveillance and control efforts to these areas. The public may submit mosquito complaints by leaving a message on the mosquito hotline: 806-775-3110.

Mosquitos can carry West Nile virus. West Nile virus was detected in Lubbock in August and will remain a risk through the fall. The best way to prevent West Nile is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. Use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, treat clothing and gear, and take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.

For more information on vector control, visit mylubbock.us/vector-control.

