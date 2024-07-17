City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., at 1314 Avenue K, Lubbock, Texas, Council Chambers, to consider the following item concerning property in Lubbock, Texas.

Public Hearing

Discuss and take action to amend the Unified Development Code (Ordinance No. 2023-O0054) and Zoning Map including but not limited to proposed amendments to Sections 39.02.018.c, related to Residential Limited Use Standards, Table 39.02.004.c-2, related to SF-2 Lot Density and Dimensions, Table 39.02.004.d-2, related to MDR Lot Density and Dimensions, Table 39.03.023-2, related to Base Public and Nonresidential Districts Sign Standards, Section 39.10.002, related to Definitions, Section 39.07.041, related to Final Plats, Section 39.07.040, related to Preliminary Plats, Section 39.02.013, related to the South Overton Overlay (SOO), Section 39.02.016 and Table 39.02.016-1, related to the Land Use Matrix, Tables 39.02.004.c-1, 39.02.004.d-1, 39.02.004.d-3, 39.02.004.e-1, 39.02.004.e-3, and 39.03.009-1, related to Duplexes and Townhouses, Sections 39.02.004.a.7, 39.02.004.b.7, 39.02.004.c.7, 39.02.004.d.7, 39.02.004.e.7, related to Signs in Residential Districts for Non-Residential Uses, Table 39.02.004.e-2, related to HDR Lot Density and Dimensions, Section 39.06.002, related to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Section 39.02.020.d.7.C, related to Nonresidential and Mixed-Use Accessory Uses and Structures, Section 39.02.020.c., related to Residential Accessory Uses, Section 39.07.044, related to Waiver of Improvements, Section 39.07.045, related to Delay of Improvements, Section 39.02.018.e, related to Civic and Institutional Uses Limited Use Standards, Table 39.03.002-1, related to Building and Site Design Applicability, Table 39.02.004.c-3, related to SF-2 Off-Street Parking and Loading Schedule, Section 39.03.023.b.8, related to Monuments Signs, Table 39.04.005-3, related to Minimum Driveway Throat Length, Section 39.04.021.b, related to Recording of Plat and Dedication of Improvements, Table 39.03.016-1, related to District Bufferyard Standards, Section 39.02.020.b, related to General Accessory Uses and Structures, Section 39.04.012, related to Public Water Systems, Section 39.04.013, related to Public Wastewater Systems, Section 39.02.023, related to Specific Allowances, Table 39.02.022-1, related to Measurements, Sections 39.02.004.a.4.A, 39.02.004.b.4.A, 39.02.004.c.4.A, 39.02.004.d.4.A, and 39.02.004.e.4.A, related to Lot Density and Dimensions, Table 39.02.006.b-2, related to Office (OF) Lot Intensity and Dimensions, Section 39.07.004.f, related to Plat Filing, and review and approve written lists of all documentation and other information the municipality requires to be submitted with a plat application, as required by TLGC Section 212.0081.