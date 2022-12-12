96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City Council to Host Special Recognition Ceremony Tuesday

December 12, 2022 12:23PM CST
The City of Lubbock City Council will honor selected community members, City employees and businesses Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at a Special Recognition Ceremony.

Special Recognitions, once part of regular City Council meeting agendas, will be a quarterly offering and ceremony going forward.

The Special Recognition Ceremony will be Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K. It is open to the public. It will be broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 2 and at mylubbock.us/video.

