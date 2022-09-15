96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City Council to Host Special Recognition Ceremony Tuesday

September 15, 2022 10:00AM CDT
The City of Lubbock City Council will honor selected community members, City employees and businesses Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at a Special Recognition Ceremony.

Special Recognitions, once part of regular City Council meeting agendas, will be a quarterly offering and ceremony going forward.

“Next week, we will hold our first Special Recognition meeting here at Citizens Tower,” said Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne. “This is a great opportunity for the city to publicly thank and acknowledge the numerous citizens, businesses, organizations and city employees that are going above and beyond, and contributing to the success of our great community. On behalf of the Lubbock City Council, we hope you all can attend.”

The Special Recognition Ceremony will be Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, located at 1314 Avenue K. It is open to the public. It will be broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 2 and at mylubbock.us/video.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

