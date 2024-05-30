96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City Invites Residents of Parkway and Cherry Point Neighborhood to Upcoming Planning Meeting

May 30, 2024 2:36PM CDT
Share
City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock is hosting its first neighborhood meeting concerning the upcoming Parkway and Cherry Point Neighborhood Plan on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Patterson Library. The Neighborhood Planning Program was a priority in the Lubbock 2040 Comprehensive Plan. This meeting will allow residents to give input on the future of their neighborhood.

All residents are encouraged to attend and learn about the City’s yearlong effort, as well as contribute to the content of the meeting.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Til You CantCody Johnson
5:11pm
Its Your LoveTim Mcgraw & Faith Hill
5:07pm
Shes Somebodys DaughterDrew Baldridge
5:04pm
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
5:01pm
Need You NowLady Antebellum
4:57pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

West Texas Mourns the Loss of Music Icon Don Caldwell at 79
2

Ken Domash Visits the KLLL New Music Lounge
3

Reforming Wilderness Therapy and Boarding Schools: A Conversation with Cole and Mellinger
4

Paint with a Passion with Martha Hunnicutt
5

The Buddy Holly Center and Fellow American Continues Summer Showcase 2024