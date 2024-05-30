City Invites Residents of Parkway and Cherry Point Neighborhood to Upcoming Planning Meeting

The City of Lubbock is hosting its first neighborhood meeting concerning the upcoming Parkway and Cherry Point Neighborhood Plan on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Patterson Library. The Neighborhood Planning Program was a priority in the Lubbock 2040 Comprehensive Plan. This meeting will allow residents to give input on the future of their neighborhood.

All residents are encouraged to attend and learn about the City’s yearlong effort, as well as contribute to the content of the meeting.