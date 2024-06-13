96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City, Military and Veteran Community Partners Encourage Citizens to Display American Flag on Flag Day

June 13, 2024 11:00AM CDT
The City of Lubbock, along with VFW Post 2466, the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Friends of the Monument of Courage encourage everyone to display the American Flag on Flag Day, which is Friday, June 14, 2024.

“The American Flag reminds us of the ideals upon which our Nation was founded and the values for which it stands,” said Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne. “We honor our flag and recognize all the men and women who served and sacrificed so much to protect everything our flag stands for and inspires.”

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the United States flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777.

