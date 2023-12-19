City of Lubbock Accepting Applications for Various Boards, Committees

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions and encourages all Lubbock residents to apply! This is a chance for Lubbock citizens to be an active part in their city’s future.

The term for these positions start June 1, 2024, and the deadline to submit an application is Sunday, December 31, 2023. If you have previously submitted an application as of January 1, 2022, your application will be considered. It is encouraged that you login and update your application to ensure the City of Lubbock has the most up‐to‐date information on file.

The boards and commissions with upcoming vacancies are:

Animal Services Advisory Board

1 Citizen Position

1 Animal Welfare Rep. Position

1 Licensed Veterinarian Position

Audit and Investment Committee

1 Citizen Position

1 Certified Public Accountant Position

Board of Health

2 City of Lubbock Representative Positions

Capital Improvements Advisory Committee

2 Citizen Positions

1 Developer/Real Estate/Builder Position

Keep Lubbock Beautiful Advisory Committee

3 Citizen Positions

Lake Alan Henry Board of Appeals

2 Citizen Positions

Parks and Recreation Board

3 Citizen Positions

Public Transit Advisory Board

3 Citizen Positions

Veterans Advisory Committee

4 Citizen Positions

Applications and resumes can be submitted at www.mylubbock.us/cityboards.

Summaries and information about the City’s boards and commissions can be found at:

https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city‐secretary/boards‐commissions/list‐of‐boards‐commissions

You may also use the QR code below to access the above reference information.