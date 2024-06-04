96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock, Atmos Energy, and Texas811 Come Together for Excavation and Trench Rescue Exercise

June 4, 2024 9:28AM CDT
The City of Lubbock is joining forces with ATMOS Energy and Texas811 for a specialized excavation and trench rescue exercise to be held on June 7, 2024.

This exercise will include a trench rescue scenario, providing hands-on experience for emergency responders from various contractors/agencies. The exercise will be located at the field west of the Coronado High School and south of Comfort Suites University and will start at approximately 8:30AM. This exercise will allow first responders to refine their skills and enhance external agency coordination.

The collaboration between the City of Lubbock, ATMOS Energy, and Texas811 brings together resources, personnel, and expertise in order to proactively address challenges and better safeguard public safety.

Media representatives are invited to attend the exercise. However, due to limited space, media personnel must RSVP in advance to secure their attendance.

This exercise will cause no disruption to the public and no traffic closures will occur. However, the public could expect to see a large presence of first responders around the area.

###

