City of Lubbock, Citibus Offering Free Bus Service from Maggie Trejo Supercenter to Maxey Swimming Pool Starting Tomorrow

Jun 29, 2022 @ 4:43am

Since Montelongo Pool is closed for repairs, the City of Lubbock and Citibus are offering free, direct bus service from Maggie Trejo Supercenter, located at 3200 Amherst, to Maxey Swimming Pool, located at 4007 30th Street, starting Thursday, June 30.

The service will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with the first bus leaving the Maggie Trejo Supercenter at 12:45 p.m., and running every 30 minutes. The last bus will leave Maxey Swimming Pool at 6:05 p.m.

To utilize this service, riders:

  • Must be accompanied by someone 18 years of age or older if the rider is under 16 years of age
  • Must wear shoes
  • Must be dry to board the bus

For more information on bus route times, visit the Citibus website at citibus.com, or call City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 806.775.2673.

 

 

Thursday, June 30th, 2022
