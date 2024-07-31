96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock, Community Partners to Unveil New Fishing Line Recycling Bins at Event on Friday

July 31, 2024 11:00AM CDT
City of Lubbock

In an effort to protect our local wildlife, waterways, and as a new way to control litter, the City of Lubbock is unveiling new recycling bins for some fishing areas at an event on Friday.

Citizens that go fishing can put used or broken fishing line/mono-filament into the bins for recycling. Volunteers will service the receptacles, and the collected material will be shipped to Berkley Fishing Conservation Institute for recycling.

The bins will be available at:

– Buddy Holly Park, North University and Cesar E. Chavez Drive

– Carillo Family Recreation Area, where Avenue P meets Cesar E. Chavez Drive

– Mackenzie Park

– Along Canyon Lakes Drive, around Dunbar Historical Lake

Last year, the owner of a local business, 806 Splatter, brought the idea for fishing line/mono-filament recycling to the Keep Lubbock Beautiful Board. Since then the City of Lubbock Solid Waste and Parks and Recreation Departments, along with Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, have worked to make this a reality.

The unveiling event will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2024, at Lake 1, Buddy Holly Park, located at North University Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Drive. 

