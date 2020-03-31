      Breaking News
23 New Coronavirus Cases, and One Additional Death in Lubbock County

City of Lubbock Confirms Additional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Bringing Total to 77

Mar 31, 2020 @ 8:49am

The City of Lubbock has confirmed 26 additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 5:00 p.m. on March 30, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 77.  A significant number of new cases is associated with the ongoing outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.  Over the weekend the health department, with the help of staff running the UMC Drive-Through Clinic screened residents and employees. Unfortunately, 12 residents tested positive. The health department is working with regulatory agencies to ensure appropriate care is provided to residents. Additional screening at the facility is planned for Tuesday, March 31.

In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (7), Terry County (3), Gaines County (1), Hale County (1) and Lynn County (2). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issFeatured Contentues. The department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.

The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.

Lubbock Case Information

Report Date Age Exposure County of Residence Investigation Status
3/17/2020 20-29 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/18/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/20/2020 30-39 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/20/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 50-59 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/21/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/22/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/22/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/24/2020 50-59 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 30-39 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/25/2020 40-49 Travel out of country Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/26/2020 40-49 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 20-22 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 10-19 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/27/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock on-going
3/28/2020 50-59 Ongoing Lubbock on-going
3/28/2020 20-29 Ongoing Lubbock on-going
3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock on-going
3/28/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock on-going
3/28/2020 30-39 Ongoing Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 60-69 Domestic Travel Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/28/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 20-29 Pending Lubbock on-going
3/29/2020 30-39 Pending Lubbock on-going
3/29/2020 50-59 Pending Lubbock on-going
3/29/2020 10-19 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 50-59 Pending Lubbock on-going
3/29/2020 30-39 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 40-49 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/29/2020 20-29 Pending Lubbock on-going
3/30/2020 80-89 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 50-59 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 40-49 Ongoing Lubbock on-going
3/30/2020 20-29 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Ongoing Lubbock on-going
3/30/2020 20-29 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 40-49 Community Acquired Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 50-59 Ongoing Lubbock on-going
3/30/2020 50-59 Ongoing Lubbock on-going
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Ongoing Lubbock on-going
3/30/2020 40-49 International Travel Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 80-89 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 50-59 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 80-89 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 80-89 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 70-79 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
3/30/2020 60-69 Exposure to known case Lubbock Complete
Total Cases for Lubbock County: 77

 

 

 

Out of Jurisdiction Investigations

  Report Date Age Exposure County of Residence Investigation Status
March 17 Over 60 Travel out of state Hockley Complete
Case was previously included in the Lubbock count but was removed on 03/21/2020.

 

 

Possible Community Exposure in Lubbock County

Exposure Date Location Risk
March 14 Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony Low
March 16 Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Low
March 13 Beef O Brady’s  5510 4th Street Ste 280 from 7pm – 11pm Low
March 13 Cujo’s Sports Bar 5811 4th Street  11pm – 12:30am Low
March 13 Chances R 5610 Frankford 12:45am – 2:00 am Low

 

