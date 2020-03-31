City of Lubbock Confirms Additional Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases Bringing Total to 77
The City of Lubbock has confirmed 26 additional cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 5:00 p.m. on March 30, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 77. A significant number of new cases is associated with the ongoing outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Over the weekend the health department, with the help of staff running the UMC Drive-Through Clinic screened residents and employees. Unfortunately, 12 residents tested positive. The health department is working with regulatory agencies to ensure appropriate care is provided to residents. Additional screening at the facility is planned for Tuesday, March 31.
In addition to the reported Lubbock cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports additional cases on the South Plains including Hockley County (7), Terry County (3), Gaines County (1), Hale County (1) and Lynn County (2). The City of Lubbock Health Department and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The department will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The Department's disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.
The City of Lubbock Health Department and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lubbock area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
Lubbock Case Information
|Report Date
|Age
|Exposure
|County of Residence
|Investigation Status
|3/17/2020
|20-29
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/18/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|30-39
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/20/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|50-59
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/21/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/22/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|30-39
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|10-19
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/24/2020
|50-59
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|10-19
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|30-39
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/25/2020
|40-49
|Travel out of country
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/26/2020
|40-49
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-22
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|10-19
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/27/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|50-59
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|20-29
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Domestic Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/28/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|50-59
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|10-19
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|50-59
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/29/2020
|30-39
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|40-49
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/29/2020
|20-29
|Pending
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|40-49
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/30/2020
|20-29
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/30/2020
|20-29
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|40-49
|Community Acquired
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Ongoing
|Lubbock
|on-going
|3/30/2020
|40-49
|International Travel
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|50-59
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|80-89
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|70-79
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|3/30/2020
|60-69
|Exposure to known case
|Lubbock
|Complete
|Total Cases for Lubbock County: 77
Out of Jurisdiction Investigations
|
|Report Date
|Age
|Exposure
|County of Residence
|Investigation Status
|
|March 17
|Over 60
|Travel out of state
|Hockley
|Complete
|Case was previously included in the Lubbock count but was removed on 03/21/2020.
Possible Community Exposure in Lubbock County
|Exposure Date
|Location
|Risk
|March 14
|Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony
|Low
|March 16
|Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
|Low
|March 13
|Beef O Brady’s 5510 4th Street Ste 280 from 7pm – 11pm
|Low
|March 13
|Cujo’s Sports Bar 5811 4th Street 11pm – 12:30am
|Low
|March 13
|Chances R 5610 Frankford 12:45am – 2:00 am
|Low