City of Lubbock Confirms Passing of Former Councilman Alex “Ty” Cooke, Jr.

Jul 7, 2022 @ 5:14am

The City of Lubbock is sad to confirm the passing of former longtime Councilman Alex “Ty” Cooke, Jr. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the age of 77. Cooke served as a council member on the Lubbock City Council from 1992-2003, and served as mayor pro tem in 1996 and 2000.

He was very involved with Lubbock Power & Light during his time on City Council, and in May of 2000 was honored by the City with the renaming of the “Lubbock Power & Light Holly Avenue Plant” to “Alex ‘Ty’ Cooke Generating Station”.

In a resolution from May of 2000, Cooke was described as having “given above and beyond the call of duty as a City Council person enhancing, protecting, and promoting LP&L and the cause of Public Power across the State of Texas.” See resolution here: https://weblink.ci.lubbock.tx.us/WebLink/docview.aspx?id=85569&dbid=5&cr=1

The City of Lubbock extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of former Councilman Cooke during this time.

