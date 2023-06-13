96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock First ‘Food Truck Alley’ of the Season Event TODAY

June 13, 2023 9:52AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens another summer of ‘Food Truck Alley’.

The City first started ‘Food Truck Alley’ in July of 2022, and it has grown rapily in participation.

This event takes place monthly on designated Tuesdays and will follow the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process available in NE corner of the Civic Center parking lot.

This event is open to the public and all fully permitted food trucks are invited to participate. Lubbock residents and visitors are encouraged to come enjoy the local food trucks on the following dates between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.:

  • Tuesday, June 13*
  • Tuesday, July 18*
  • Tuesday, August 15*
  • Tuesday, September 12*

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.

*As long as weather permits.

‘Food Truck Alley’

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting
5

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV