City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department to Celebrate Grand Opening of McAlister Dog Park

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone and their dogs to the grand opening ceremony of McAlister Dog Park located at 6007 Marsha Sharp FWY. The ceremony is on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. The dog park offers 5 acres with three gated areas for dogs to enjoy. There is a small dog area, an agility area, and a large dog area. It has a restroom facility and ample parking.

The hours of operation are Monday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. The park is closed on Mondays from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. for routine maintenance.