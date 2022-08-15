96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
Raising Cane's Lunchtime Takeover
12:00pm - 1:00pm

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department to Celebrate Grand Opening of McAlister Dog Park

August 15, 2022 8:55AM CDT
Share

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department would like to invite everyone and their dogs to the grand opening ceremony of McAlister Dog Park located at 6007 Marsha Sharp FWY. The ceremony is on August 19 at 10:30 a.m. The dog park offers 5 acres with three gated areas for dogs to enjoy. There is a small dog area, an agility area, and a large dog area. It has a restroom facility and ample parking.

The hours of operation are Monday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. The park is closed on Mondays from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. for routine maintenance.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
12:39pm
Worth A ShotElle King/dierks Bentley
12:36pm
I Dont Know About YouChris Lane
12:32pm
The BonesMaren Morris
12:25pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
12:22pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
2

Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
3

KLLL Spring KaChing Video
4

Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
5

Keith Urbana Video “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts