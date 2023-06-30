City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation: Movies in the Park Summer Series
June 30, 2023 11:01AM CDT
The Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back the Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. This series will include three movie showings starting with Lightyear at Charles Guy Park on July 15. The event will begin at 8pm and is free for all ages. Amerigroup will sponsor the events and provide free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.
A complete list of our movies is below:
Lightyear – Rated PG
Saturday, July 15, at 8pm
Charles Guy Park, 87th St. & Memphis Ave
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Rated PG
Saturday, July 22, at 8pm
Maxey Park, 4007 30th St.
LUCA – Rated PG
Saturday, July 29, at 8pm
Mackenzie Park, 301 I-27
