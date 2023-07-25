City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation: National Night Out

Lubbock Parks and Recreation & Amerigroup will be hosting National Night Out at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter on August 1, 2023, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street.

National Night Out is a community building campaign to enhance the relationship between neighborhoods and their local law enforcement to provide a true sense of community.

Enjoy the night with live mariachi music, hot dogs and chips, a movie in the park, and a free backpack give-a-way! Parks and Recreation will also have the Pop-Up-Park trailer for more entertainment.