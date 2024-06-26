City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation National Parks and Recreation Month

Fitness in the Park

Saturdays, July 6, 13, & 27

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Mackenzie Park, 600 Cesar E. Chavez Dr.

Free

All ages welcome!

Join us on July 6 for acro yoga, July 13 for yoga, and July 27 for F45 in Mackenzie Park! Get fit while enjoying nature!

Movies in the Park

July 13, 20, & 27

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free

All ages welcome!

Join us for our Movies in the Park series and enjoy a movie under the stars in the park! Each event will have free popcorn and water, and a themed activity at 7 p.m. before the movie starts at 8 p.m.

July 13, Strong Park, 2002 81st St. – Kung Fu Panda 4, Kung Fu Course

July 20, Maxey Park, 4020 30th St. – Finding Nemo, Finding Nemo Scavenger Hunt

July 27, Elmore Park, 6501 Peoria Ave. – Trolls: Band Together, Trolls themed Dance Party and Fashion Show

Splish Splash Bash

July 20: Maxey Splash Pad, 4020 30th St.,1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

July 27: Rodgers Splash Pad, 3200 Bates St.,1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

August 3: Mae Simmons Splash Pad, 1301 E 24th St.,1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

We are going to be splishing and splashing with fun water activities and games! Join us at our new splash pads for a fun afternoon to celebrate our newest facilities. Play at our self-paced stations in and around the splash pad, join our big group games, and cool off during free play. After playing hard, venture over and grab a bite to eat or a refreshing drink from one of the food trucks on site. Bring the whole family to play and participate in this FREE event!

Adaptive Play Day

July 20

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Maxey Park, 4020 30th St.

Free

Join the City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Department in our first ever Adaptable Play Day at Maxey Park! On July 20, bring everyone to Maxey Park to experience food trucks, local vendors, games, sensory play, a movie in the park, activities at the new splash pad, and more!

For more information about this event, visit playlubbock.com or the Adaptive Play Day Facebook Event.

###