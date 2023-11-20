City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Upcoming Holiday Events

Santa Paws

Saturday, December 2, 2023

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Celebrate the Howl-idays with Hodges Community Center! Please stop by for a photo with Santa at our Annual Santa Paws event. Meet with local vendors and receive free microchipping provided by Lubbock Animal Services. Don’t have a furry friend? Stop by to adopt one! We’re sure to have a dog-gone good time and hope to see you there! Photos with Santa will be $5.00 per family, and attendance is free for all ages. All pets must be on a leash or crate at this event. For more information, please call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.

Holiday Craft Bazaar

Saturday, December 2, 2023

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shop for unique holiday gifts at the Copper Rawlings Community Center’s 22nd Annual Holiday Bazaar! Check out all the crafts and goodies that your community has to offer. Items include wood crafts, ornaments, jewelry, candles, dolls, toys, baked goods and more. Admission is free and includes a chance to earn door prizes! For more information, please contact Copper Rawlings Community Center at 806-767-2704.

Toys for Tots Tennis and Pickleball Scramble

Saturday, December 2, 2023

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation team is pleased to announce the 22nd Annual Toys for Tots event at the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center. The event features a scramble format for pickleball and tennis, with the option to sign up individually or with a partner.

Appropriate Christmas attire is encouraged. To participate, visit the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center, register with your toy donation, and staff will note your involvement. Toy donations will be accepted until Friday, December 1. For more information, visit playlubbock.com or call the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center at 806-767-3727.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, December 2, 2023

10 a.m. to Noon

Bring your kids and grandkids to Maxey Community Center for their Annual Breakfast with Santa. This event is the perfect way to start the Christmas season. Families will enjoy keepsake holiday crafts, a delicious brunch, and photos with Santa as their children share their Christmas wishes. Tickets can be purchased online at playlubbock.com or in person at Maxey Community Center. Registration and ticket purchase deadline is Wednesday, November 29, 2023. For more information, please call 806-767-3796.