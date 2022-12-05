City of Lubbock Planning Department Reminds Citizens to Apply for Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program

The City of Lubbock Planning Department is still accepting applications for the Special Projects in Neighborhoods Program. This program allows residents of Lubbock to apply for small projects within their neighborhood to be considered for funding. Funding for each approved project can be up to $10,000. Projects such as benches, bike racks, public art, or corridor beautification can be considered for this program.

The current application period will end of December 31, 2022. There is no fee to apply.

Any resident who would like to apply for a project or learn more information can visit mylubbock.us/neighborhoods or call the Planning Department at 806-775-2108.