City of Lubbock Received a 2023 Municipal Excellence Award in Management Innovations From Texas Municipal League

During the 2023 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in Dallas, the City of Lubbock received a 2023 Municipal Excellence Award in management innovations for cities over 25,000 in population. The award recognized the City for its commercial driver license apprentice program.

The City introduced an apprenticeship program for new solid waste department employees that pays for Class B Commercial Driver License training and certification while they are employed full-time. This program aims to bolster the solid waste management sector by offering an accessible pathway to a career while simultaneously addressing the need for qualified drivers.

On hand at the Conference to accept the award were members of the council and staff.

“I want to thank TML for recognizing the City of Lubbock, and especially our CDL training program in Solid Waste,” said City Manager Jarrett Atkinson. “This progressive program is a game-changer for the Solid Waste Department and will continue to benefit our community and employees. I appreciate our team’s efforts in developing new solutions to ongoing issues.”

TML’s Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance. Innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, increasing citizen participation, and reaching higher service levels are all daily occurrences in Texas cities, and they deserve recognition. This awards program seeks out the best of these programs to honor. Awards are given in two population categories (under 25,000 and over 25,000) and five areas (management innovations, communication programs, city spirit, public safety, and public works).

The 2023 TML Annual Conference and Exhibition was held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on October 4-6 and attracted more than 3,000 city officials, who learned ways to govern more effectively, discussed critical issues, and shared best practices and solutions.

TML is a voluntary association of 1,175 Texas cities. Guided by its purpose statement—Empowering Texas cities to serve their cities—the League provides support and services to city governments. The City of Lubbock is a member of TML.

For further information about TML and the awards program, contact Jacqueline Redin at 512-231-7400 or [email protected].