City of Lubbock Reminds Citizens That Fireworks Are Illegal to Possess and/or shoot in Lubbock City Limits, Violators Could Face $1,000 Fine

Area fireworks sales have officially begun ahead of Independence Day Thursday, and the City of Lubbock, along with Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police Department, wants to remind citizens that fireworks are illegal to possess and/or shoot within Lubbock city limits, carrying a penalty of $1,000 (if cited) and/or confiscation of the fireworks.

Every year there are hundreds of fireworks-related 911 calls for a wide range of issues including incidents involving bodily injuries, grassfires, and damage to surrounding fencing, and structures.

Fireworks set off within city limits also leads to unnecessary stress for veterans and those with PTSD, and can cause severe anxiety for pets and other area wildlife. Citizens are urged to seek out and enjoy one of the many safe and secure fireworks displays in the area.

If you’re in an area where you see or hear fireworks, you can report them using Lubbock Police Department’s online reporting system. View step-by-step process below: