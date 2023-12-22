96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock Rescinds Boil Water Notice

December 22, 2023 8:45AM CST
City of Lubbock

On December 21, 2023, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Lubbock public water system, PWS 1520002, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 22, 2023.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Lubbock Water Dispatch Operator at 806-775-2588.

