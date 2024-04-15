96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock Seeking Applicants for Volunteer Host Families for Junior Ambassadors from Lubbock’s Sister City, Musashino City, Japan

April 15, 2024 10:39AM CDT
The City of Lubbock’s relationship with Musashino City, Japan began in 1986 when the two cities were paired as “sister cities” in an effort to promote international exchange programs involving youth. The two cities have taken turns sending groups of students around the globe to serve as representatives for their respective communities, and have thus established a close and mutually beneficial friendship.

This summer, Musashino City students will be coming to Lubbock, and the City is looking for host families for these youths while they are here for a week in July.

Application deadline has been extended to May 1, 2024. Learn more about the program and submit applications at mylubbock.us/JrAmbassador.

