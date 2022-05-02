City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department to Host ‘Move Out Give Back: Texas Tech’

The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department, in partnership with Texas Tech University, Tech Terrace U.N.I.T., and Heart of Lubbock, will host the first ‘Move Out Give Back’ initiative May 5 – May 12, 2022. The goal is for participants to donate reusable items from temporary student housing instead of disposing of items when they move out. Three temporary drop-off sites will be available for donatable items such as: nonperishable foods, hard surface furniture, and small, working appliances. Participants are also encouraged to bring large bulky items (that are damaged or broken) to properly discard.
Locations
Time
Items
*Attendant can assist in determining if items are appropriate to ‘Give Back’ to the community
*Items should be clean and free of debris
For additional details, visit mylubbock.us/move-out-give-back.