City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department to Host ‘Move Out Give Back: Texas Tech’

May 2, 2022 @ 10:30am

The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department, in partnership with Texas Tech University, Tech Terrace U.N.I.T., and Heart of Lubbock, will host the first ‘Move Out Give Back’ initiative May 5 – May 12, 2022. The goal is for participants to donate reusable items from temporary student housing instead of disposing of items when they move out. Three temporary drop-off sites will be available for donatable items such as: nonperishable foods, hard surface furniture, and small, working appliances. Participants are also encouraged to bring large bulky items (that are damaged or broken) to properly discard.

Locations

  • Texas Tech Campus: Next to the City of Lubbock Recycling site, behind the Physical Plant, 3122 Main Street
  • Elgin and 29th: Next to the City of Lubbock Recycling site, by the LP&L Substation, 2901 Elgin Ave
  • Heart of Lubbock: Redeemer Lutheran Church Parking lot, 2221 Ave W

Time

  • Thursday, May 5 – Thursday, May 12 *closed Sunday*
  • 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Items

  • Large bulky items that are too big for a dumpster mylubbock.us/bulkywaste
  • Reusable items such as hard furniture, larger shelves, lamps, and small appliances (microwave, mini fridge, coffee maker, etc.)
  • Nonperishable foods, canned goods, boxed foods

*Attendant can assist in determining if items are appropriate to ‘Give Back’ to the community
*Items should be clean and free of debris

For additional details, visit mylubbock.us/move-out-give-back.

