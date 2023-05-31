City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department to Offer Electronics Collection Event

The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will hold an electronics collection event Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street. This event is free for area residents*.

Electronics accepted for recycling/refurbish:

Computers

Laptops/Tablets

LCD Computer Monitors

Mixed Wires

Printers/Fax Machines/Scanners

Gaming Consoles

DVD Players

VCR/Satellite Receivers

Electronics accepted for disposal:

Televisions

For more information about solid waste disposal, visit our website at mylubbock.us/solidwaste