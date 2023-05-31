96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department to Offer Electronics Collection Event

May 31, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will hold an electronics collection event Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street. This event is free for area residents*.

Electronics accepted for recycling/refurbish:

  • Computers
  • Laptops/Tablets
  • LCD Computer Monitors
  • Mixed Wires
  • Printers/Fax Machines/Scanners
  • Gaming Consoles
  • DVD Players
  • VCR/Satellite Receivers

Electronics accepted for disposal:

  • Televisions

For more information about solid waste disposal, visit our website at mylubbock.us/solidwaste

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

How Country FeelsRandy Houser
1:08pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
1:05pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmChase Rice/florida-georgia Line
1:02pm
Rain Is A Good ThingLuke Bryan
12:59pm
AngelsThomas Rhett
12:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
2

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
3

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
4

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
5

Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates For New Las Vegas Residency