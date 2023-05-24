City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department to Offer Electronics Collection Event
May 24, 2023 9:46AM CDT
The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will hold an electronics collection event Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street. This event is free for area residents*.
Electronics accepted for recycling/refurbish:
- Computers
- Laptops/Tablets
- LCD Computer Monitors
- Mixed Wires
- Printers/Fax Machines/Scanners
- Gaming Consoles
- DVD Players
- VCR/Satellite Receivers
Electronics accepted for disposal:
- Televisions
For more information about solid waste disposal, visit our website at mylubbock.us/solidwaste
More about: