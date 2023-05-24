City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department to Offer Electronics Collection Event

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

May 24, 2023 9:46AM CDT
The City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department will hold an electronics collection event Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at 1631 84th Street. This event is free for area residents*.

Electronics accepted for recycling/refurbish:

  • Computers
  • Laptops/Tablets
  • LCD Computer Monitors
  • Mixed Wires
  • Printers/Fax Machines/Scanners
  • Gaming Consoles
  • DVD Players
  • VCR/Satellite Receivers

Electronics accepted for disposal:

  • Televisions

For more information about solid waste disposal, visit our website at mylubbock.us/solidwaste

