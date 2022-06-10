      Weather Alert

City of Lubbock to Further Delay Opening of Montelongo Pool Due to Needed Repairs

Jun 10, 2022 @ 4:22am

The City of Lubbock will further delay the opening of Montelongo Pool due to needed repairs. During pre-season opening procedures at Montelongo Pool, staff discovered a significant leak in a vital water balance tank for the pool. Without this tank, the pool is unable to function. Once the contractor hired to make the repairs started working on the tank, more extensive damage was discovered. We will update with the new opening date once a timeline for repairs is known.

The three other City operated swimming pools which include Clapp Pool, Mae Simmons Pool, and Maxey Pool are all currently open Tuesday – Sunday, 1pm – 6pm.

The other three City pools are scheduled to open on Friday, May 27, 2022, with normal operating hours Tuesday – Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m.:

  • Clapp Pool
    • 46th Street, and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 – Located in Clapp Park
  • Maxey Pool
    • 4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 – Located in Maxey Park
  • Mae Simmons Pool
    • E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 – Located in Mae Simmons Park

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/pools or call 806-775-2673.

Friday, June 10th, 2022
