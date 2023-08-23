City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza

The City of Lubbock will hold a dedication event for the new T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza, located outside of Citizens Tower, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 8 p.m.

This event is open to the public and will honor the life and memory of former City Councilman T.J. Patterson. It will include refreshments, a brief musical performance by Joy Harris, and a sign lighting presentation.

