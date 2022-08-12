City of Lubbock to Host “Food Truck Alley” Event in Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Parking Lot This Tuesday

In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”.

This event will take place monthly on Tuesdays, as long as weather permits, and will follow the Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department’s regular inspection and permitting process available in the Civic Center parking lot.

This event is open to the public. All Lubbock residents and visitors are invited to come enjoy the local food trucks Tuesday, August 16, between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.