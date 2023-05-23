96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock to Host Public Meeting Regarding Broadway Revitalization Project

May 23, 2023 9:54AM CDT
Share
City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock seeks public input regarding the design of the Broadway corridor. In addition to a public online survey, citizens can learn more and weigh in on the project at a public meeting Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.

The deadline to complete the survey is June 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The survey can be found at www.mylubbock.us/broadway

Prior to adopting a design, the City must first seek input from the public based on a City Ordinance adopted by the City Council in 2020. All public input received through the survey or the public meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the consideration of a design.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
6:56pm
Up DownMorgan Wallen/florida-georgia Line
6:53pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
6:45pm
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
6:42pm
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors
2

Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13
3

Dustin Lynch 'Totally Down' To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off
4

Jana Kramer Finally Feels 'Respected' In New Relationship After NFL Pro Ex Cheated With Multiple Women
5

X-FAB Texas Announces Expansion of its Silicon Carbide Manufacturing in Lubbock, Texas