City of Lubbock to Host Public Meeting Regarding Broadway Revitalization Project

The City of Lubbock seeks public input regarding the design of the Broadway corridor. In addition to a public online survey, citizens can learn more and weigh in on the project at a public meeting Thursday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.

The deadline to complete the survey is June 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The survey can be found at www.mylubbock.us/broadway

Prior to adopting a design, the City must first seek input from the public based on a City Ordinance adopted by the City Council in 2020. All public input received through the survey or the public meeting will be shared with the City Council prior to the consideration of a design.