City of Lubbock to Host Ribbon Cutting Celebration for Newly Renovated Roy Furr Pioneer Park

The City of Lubbock invites the public to join it for a ribbon cutting celebration for the newly renovated Roy Furr Pioneer Park on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. The Roy Furr Pioneer Park is located at 7th Street & Avenue T.

Funding for this renovation project was provided by the North Overton TIF.

North Overton Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone (TIF) was established on March 14, 2002 as part of the revitalization efforts in North Overton. The goal of the North Overton TIF, which uses public funds collected in the area to construct public improvements, is to promote economic growth and revitalization within the area.

The newly renovated Roy Furr Pioneer Park features a new playground and a dog park.

Maintenance will be funded by the North Overton Public Improvement District (PID).