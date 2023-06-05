City of Lubbock to Host Veterans Cemetery Announcement Celebration

The City of Lubbock will be hosting an Announcement Celebration for the future Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

The public is invited to attend this exciting announcement at the site of Lubbock’s future Veterans Cemetery. City officials, local veterans, and a representative from the Texas General Land Office will discuss the project and its lasting impact, as well as showcase the location overlooking the future Lake 7.

Construction on the Veterans Cemetery is expected to start in November, 2023.

What: Veterans Cemetery Announcement Celebration

When: 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9

Where: 50th Street, east of East Loop 289. Exact coordinates can be found here: bit.ly/lbkveteranscemetery

**The event will be livestreamed on the City of Lubbock YouTube channel.