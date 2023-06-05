96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

City of Lubbock to Host Veterans Cemetery Announcement Celebration

June 5, 2023 8:45AM CDT
Share
City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock will be hosting an Announcement Celebration for the future Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

The public is invited to attend this exciting announcement at the site of Lubbock’s future Veterans Cemetery. City officials, local veterans, and a representative from the Texas General Land Office will discuss the project and its lasting impact, as well as showcase the location overlooking the future Lake 7.

Construction on the Veterans Cemetery is expected to start in November, 2023.

What: Veterans Cemetery Announcement Celebration
When: 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9
Where: 50th Street, east of East Loop 289. Exact coordinates can be found here: bit.ly/lbkveteranscemetery

**The event will be livestreamed on the City of Lubbock YouTube channel. 

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
9:14am
Live Like You Were DyingTim Mcgraw
9:09am
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
9:06am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
8:50am
Take A Back RoadRodney Atkins
8:46am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
2

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
3

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
4

Jake Owen’s ‘Loose Cannon’: Track list + release date revealed
5

Granger Smith Admits Music Never Felt The Same After His Son River Died