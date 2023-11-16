City of Lubbock to Host West Texas State Veterans Cemetery Groundbreaking Ceremony

The City of Lubbock and the Texas General Land Office will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

The public is invited to join as we all celebrate this momentous occasion. The West Texas State Veterans Cemetery will serve the more than 21,000 Veterans and eligible family members in the area. It will be the fifth Texas State Veterans Cemetery built and run by the Texas Veterans Land Board.

What: West Texas State Veterans Cemetery Groundbreaking Ceremony

When: 10 a.m. on Friday, November 17

Where: 4614 E. 50th St.

**The event will be livestreamed on the City of Lubbock YouTube channel.