City of Lubbock, United Way Partner on Lubbock Strong Shirts to Benefit COVID-19 Response Fund
The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Area United Way are partnering to sell Lubbock Strong tshirts. The shirts both benefit the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund and applaud the strength of the Lubbock community during this unprecendented time.
The South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund provides flexible resources to nonprofits working with local communities that are disproportionately impacted by Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the pandemic.
The shirts are $15.00 each, and presales are open until June 1. Customers will be notified when shirts are availbale for pick-up at Dollar Western Wear, located at 5011 Slide Road. Proceeds from shirt sales will go to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.